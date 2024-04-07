Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.25. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

