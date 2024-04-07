Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 2,961.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 1,682,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

