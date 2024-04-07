Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.68 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $154.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

