Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,037,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

