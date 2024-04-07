Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,534.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 126,852 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.