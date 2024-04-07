Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

