Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,595 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.17 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

