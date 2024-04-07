Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 451 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.81.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

