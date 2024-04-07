Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 677 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after buying an additional 498,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,551,000 after buying an additional 511,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

KR opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.