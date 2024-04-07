Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $116.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

