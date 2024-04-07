S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1,100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,057,000 after purchasing an additional 533,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $431.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.46 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

