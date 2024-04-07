SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 741,486 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,204,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 174,413 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 852,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 254,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

