SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Increased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

