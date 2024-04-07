Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SPWH stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,012.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

