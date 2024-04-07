State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 415.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Envestnet worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 498,671 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Envestnet by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 395,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,846,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.