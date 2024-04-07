State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of InterDigital worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 792,868 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,685 shares of company stock worth $165,108. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

