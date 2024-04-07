State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.21 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

