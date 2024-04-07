State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.