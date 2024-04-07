State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

