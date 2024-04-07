State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Report on IPAR

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.