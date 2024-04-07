State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,000 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Brady worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,352 shares of company stock worth $1,887,143. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

