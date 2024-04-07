State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Shake Shack worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.09, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,608 shares of company stock worth $10,170,519. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shake Shack

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.