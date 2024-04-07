State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Further Reading

