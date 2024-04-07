State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 26.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steven Madden news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.