State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

