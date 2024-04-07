State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.0 %

Landstar System stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

