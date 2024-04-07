Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.