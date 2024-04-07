StockNews.com Downgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

