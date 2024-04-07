SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,671,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.97% of SunCoke Energy worth $67,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,121.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $939.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

