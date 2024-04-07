Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 151.05% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 6.8 %

NOVA opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $834,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

