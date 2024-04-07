Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUN. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

RUN stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.46. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,523 shares of company stock valued at $776,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

