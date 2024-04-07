Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.08

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 21.08 and traded as low as SEK 20.40. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 20.40, with a volume of 6,700 shares changing hands.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 19.43.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Swedbank AB (publ)

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through Swedish Banking; Baltic Banking; Corporates & Institutions; and Group Functions & Other segments.

