Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,001 shares changing hands.

Symphony International Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

