Tamer I. Khayal Sells 4,947 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $397,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Articles
