Tamer I. Khayal Sells 4,947 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $397,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

