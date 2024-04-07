Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.39. 127,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 689,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $787.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 564,971 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,937,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

