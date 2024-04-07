TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE:TEL opened at $144.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

