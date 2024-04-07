The Character Group (LON:CCT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $265.82

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.82 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.46). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.43), with a volume of 86,935 shares trading hands.

The Character Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.53.

The Character Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,555.56%.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

