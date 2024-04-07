The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

