The Hanover Insurance Group’s (THG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on THG. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $130.07 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.