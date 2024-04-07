The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $211.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $212.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

