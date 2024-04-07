The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.11% of York Water worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of York Water by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of York Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ YORW opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $496.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.60.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. York Water had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

