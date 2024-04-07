TIAA Trust National Association Buys 2,335 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

JPM stock opened at $197.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $200.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $568.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

