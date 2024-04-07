TIAA Trust National Association Invests $209,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.