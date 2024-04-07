Timothy Triche Sells 3,082 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

