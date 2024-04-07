Timothy Triche Sells 3,082 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:LTC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
