Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Tofutti Brands Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.