Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.99

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and traded as high as $125.04. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $125.04, with a volume of 1,943,183 shares trading hands.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

