Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.83%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,832 shares of company stock worth $327,135. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

