Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.07

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as low as C$3.65. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 44,126 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$142.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The company had revenue of C$785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.50 million. Research analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

