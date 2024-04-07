Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $230.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.98. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

