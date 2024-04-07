Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Trevena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRVN

Trevena Stock Up 5.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

TRVN stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Trevena by 166.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth $70,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.